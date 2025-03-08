Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Kroger FY2025 Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,361.80. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,366.08. This represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,559 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,476. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

