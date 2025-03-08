Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.5% After Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $256.94 and last traded at $259.56. Approximately 32,297,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 80,771,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.45.

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.37.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day moving average is $318.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

