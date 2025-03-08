The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.23. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $181.05 and a 52-week high of $411.50.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,130,293.78. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

