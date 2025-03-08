The Merchants Trust (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

