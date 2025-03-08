THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

