Truist Financial Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $1.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

PLUG opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 476,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 23.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 265,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 424,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

