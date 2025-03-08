Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 0.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $75.39. Approximately 4,829,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,409,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $184,919,000 after buying an additional 162,528 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

