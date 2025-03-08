US Bancorp DE Acquires 224 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tennant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,707,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $617,701.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,936.60. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Tennant Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. Tennant has a 1 year low of $78.57 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

