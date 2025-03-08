US Bancorp DE Acquires 29,953 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 314.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,953 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.32% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYDB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,723,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after buying an additional 292,788 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,213,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,820,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the period.

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

