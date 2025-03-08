US Bancorp DE Acquires 79,517 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,517 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares in the company, valued at $999,120.72. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $320,427.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,236,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,218,475.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.20 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

