US Bancorp DE Buys 12,249 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 31.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

