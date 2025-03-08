US Bancorp DE Buys 16,983 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 174.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 212,426 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 139.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 73,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,776 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -66.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

