US Bancorp DE Buys 2,545 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

