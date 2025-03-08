US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 381,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,467,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.29, for a total transaction of $2,782,836.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,780,588.66. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,654 shares of company stock worth $11,067,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.96.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

