US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

