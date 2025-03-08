US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $213.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.65. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

