US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

STWD stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. UBS Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.