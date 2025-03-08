US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.11 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.