US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

NYSE HUBS opened at $640.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $735.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7,121.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

