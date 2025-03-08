US Bancorp DE Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $149.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average is $150.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.