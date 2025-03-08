US Bancorp DE Has $1.76 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,963,108.50. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $5,242,686. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $219.51 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $138.86 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average of $199.34.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

