US Bancorp DE Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

