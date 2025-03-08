US Bancorp DE Has $1.98 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.