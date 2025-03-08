US Bancorp DE Has $2.08 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 69.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

