US Bancorp DE Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,392 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,221,571 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $125,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,951 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $66,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428,897 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $59,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,386 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,610,872 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,008,321 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company's stock.

PAA stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.62. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

