US Bancorp DE Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after purchasing an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,075,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,682,000 after purchasing an additional 821,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,521. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

