US Bancorp DE Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHFree Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after buying an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 486,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,539,000 after acquiring an additional 357,172 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,840.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 369,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $170.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.84 and its 200 day moving average is $261.40. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.31 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

