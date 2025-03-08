US Bancorp DE Has $2 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.