US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $208.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.66 and a 52-week high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

