US Bancorp DE Purchases 219 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,106.67. This represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 99.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

View Our Latest Report on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.