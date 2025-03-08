US Bancorp DE Purchases 642 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,270,000 after buying an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 629,019 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,169,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

