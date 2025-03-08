US Bancorp DE Purchases 77 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 2,314.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 332,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $595.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.97. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.