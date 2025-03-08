US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.41. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.97 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.