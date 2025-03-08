US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

