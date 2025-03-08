US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.