US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after buying an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 612,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 337,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.81 and a one year high of $116.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

