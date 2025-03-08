US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of US Foods by 100.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in US Foods by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,781,000 after acquiring an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Melius began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

