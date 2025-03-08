US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,882,000 after purchasing an additional 155,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 973,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.58%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

