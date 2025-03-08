US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in RB Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

