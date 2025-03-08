US Bancorp DE Sells 11,415 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 82,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Match Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.62 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

