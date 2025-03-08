US Bancorp DE Sells 122 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 192,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs
In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Crocs Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CROX opened at $99.84 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
