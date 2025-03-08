US Bancorp DE Sells 1,262 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $286,476,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after buying an additional 167,270 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

