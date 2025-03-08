US Bancorp DE Sells 2,024 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

