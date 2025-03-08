US Bancorp DE Sells 2,838 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of WesBanco worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WSBC. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

