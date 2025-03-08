US Bancorp DE Sells 3,841 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,984,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after acquiring an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

