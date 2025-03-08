US Bancorp DE Sells 4,247 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aegon were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

