US Bancorp DE Sells 426 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.95 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.