US Bancorp DE Sells 603 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WTS opened at $214.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $232.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

