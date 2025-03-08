US Bancorp DE Sells 6,253 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ST opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ST. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

