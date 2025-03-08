US Bancorp DE Sells 7,585 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cabot by 35.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Up 0.9 %

CBT opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.